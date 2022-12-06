6TH Annual Hometown Christmas parade in Pineville

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pineville hosted their 6th annual Hometown Christmas parade this evening, December 5th.

Everyone who was participating in the parade started their line up at 5 p.m. in the Pineville Elementary parking lot.

The parade kicked off at 6 p.m. cascading down Main Street in Pineville.

“It’s been super fantastic as our town has expanded and embraced Christmas and turned our town into a little Hallmark movie. With the lights and all the businesses decorated,” said Ashley Cook, Owner, Nosin’ and Shopin’.

There was a variety of events happening throughout the night, such as, carriage rides through town, the parade, readings of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ by Judge Mike Cochran, and a meet and greet with Santa at Nosin’ and Shopin’.

“Oh, it’s super awesome. We love him. Santa is near and dear to us. We are really excited that we were able to provide him an indoor safe space for Santa to come and for families to just be merry. We like to think this is a little Christmas store all on. So, it really makes it work out to have Santa come in here,” said Cook.

Santa stayed until 9 p.m. snapping photos with the children.

Town members said they are excited to keep the ‘Hometown Christmas’ and annual tradition.

