W.Va. AG speaks on fentanyl crisis

Fentanyl pills
Fentanyl pills(Madisonville/Hopkinsville VICE/ Narcotics Unit)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST
WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey wants more to be done when it comes to fentanyl coming into the state and the U.S. In a conference on Monday Morrisey was joined by families who have lost loved ones due to fentanyl. Morrisey says he wants President Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.

He says this action would require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration to coordinate a response with other agencies, including the Department of Defense to stop the spread of the drug into the U.S.

“Between the ages of 18 and 46, fentanyl is the number one cause of death in our nation. Think about that, between the ages of 18 and 46, fentanyl is the number one cause of death. That’s utterly unacceptable,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey is also calling on social media companies to take action when it comes to preventing drug dealers from using their platforms. So far he has received responses from Meta, Snapchat and TikTok.

