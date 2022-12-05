Woman-led, woman-inspired mural now sits on Beckley’s North Kanawha Street

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Those in Beckley may have noticed a new mural on North Kanawha Street. The colorful community art installation depicts a woman, laying on her side, reaching toward the sky with a frog and bird resting on her leg.

The idea for the mural came from the creators of BEX, a small group of community leaders and artists in Beckley. Christine Kinder and Saja Montague with BEX initiated, planned and implemented the project. It was then brought into reality by Charleston artist Nicole Westfall, who designed the piece. Westfall is a Korean-American artist and lifelong Mountaineer. She is most widely known for her large-scale murals, which can be found across the United States.

This summer, the design was taken to BEX’s UnFair and painted with the help of those in attendance.

The mural was featured inside the Beckley Art Center on Johnstown Road for some time, while BEX partnered with the City of Beckley to find the perfect installation location on North Kanawha Street. Christine Rasnake, a community member, built the piece and installed it in its permanent location (just past Papa John’s Pizza) with the help of Beckley Public Works and Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events.

“It’s so exciting to have this addition to our everyday landscape,” Montague said. “Public art is so important for communities, and we hope to work with many more artists, community members and leaders in coming years.”

