The Violet Studio is now offering ceramics

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Violet Studio in Tazewell is now offering pottery classes after collecting community donations for its kiln and supplies.

“What I love about ceramics is when you create something and then use it. That or you could create something sculptural that then you get to use year after year. Like if you create a ceramic Christmas Tree, then you can bring it out each Christmas and have that memory of creating it with your family.” said Violet Studio Co-Owner Violet Asbury.

Besides creating one of a kind memories, the other owner of the studio says working with clay has therapeutic benefit.

“It makes me feel relaxed. I love being able to sit and sculpt whatever is in my mind. I’ve been doing it all my life. And to be able to build the skills the make it even better by being here and working with it on a regular basis has been really helpful to me and almost therapeutic.” said Rachel Bowman.

Class offerings range from after-school with children to an upcoming month long ceramic class for adults.

The owners stress that clay is for everyone at any skill level.

“Even though creating something ceramic may sound intimidating, it’s really a simple process. So, its clay from the earth. And you can come in and build it with your hands, you can use machines to help you flatten it out or rollers. It’s all a very simple process.” said Asbury.

