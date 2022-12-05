UPDATE: Several arrests made after individuals break into Peterstown business

PETERSTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Four men have been apprehended and are now facing extradition following a break-in of the Tobacco Town Vape Shop in Peterstown.

The men broke into the business on November 28th at 1:15am (as seen in the video in this article.)

According to Chief Deputy James Hylton these four: Ryan Alexander Fitzgerald, Keedan Jontea Vanfossen, Alex Edwards Hines and Aavrye Trique Hines all of Pembroke, Virginia are faces several charges.

The charges include breaking & entering, grand larceny, destruction of property, and aiding and abetting.

All four are currently awaiting an extradition hearing from Giles County, Virginia before they return to West Virginia to face those charges.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says viewers tips helped immensely in the apprehension.

