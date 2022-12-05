Summers County Bobcats look to pounce on Charleston
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Hinton, W.Va. (WVVA) - After losing in the first round of the Class A playoffs last year, the Summers County Bobcats are looking to pounce back on this season and claw their way to the top of the region. The team only lost one player from last years roster and look to be a force on both ends of the court.
