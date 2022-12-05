Rain settles in tonight and sticks with us for the next few days.

Temperatures will be mild coming up
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Over the next few hours, we will see the rain starting to move in. We will see off and on rain showers continuing tonight, with temperatures dropping down to the 40-degree mark. Winds won’t be very strong, so we won’t see a lot of strong wind gusts.

Temperatures will only drop into the low 40s / upper 30s.
Tomorrow we continue to remain mild. We will be warming up into the upper 50s / low 60s as rain continues across the area. Showers will be off and on but will continue on throughout the entire day. Wind will once again remain light. Overnight temps tomorrow will be very warm, only hitting the low 50s upper 40s.

Rain all day tomorrow with very mild highs.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, rain continues, and temperatures will peak for the week. Highs reaching into the 60s and lows in the 50s. These mild temperatures and warm conditions will continue until Friday. The rain also looks to stick around until the weekend too.

