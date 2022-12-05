Interview @ Noon: Texas Tenors return to Chuck Mathena Center this December

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Texas Tenors are returning to the Mountain State for the holiday season.

The men will be performing at the Chuck Mathena Center on Thursday, December 15th at 7 PM.

Tickets are $25.

Candace Wilson with the executive director of the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by WVVA @ Noon for ‘Chuck Mathena Monday’ and told us all about it.

More information can be found at CMCWV.org

Read a synopsis of the group below:

Emmy Award Winners and Billboard #1 Recording Artists The Texas Tenors sleigh ride into town straight from America’s Got Talent: The Champions with their heart warming and touching holiday concert “Deep in the Heart of Christmas”! From seasonal favorites like “O Holy Night” & “Joy to the World” to crowd pleaser The Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” and original hit “Bootdaddy”, JC, Marcus and John, bring a unique blend of music to the stage with thrilling harmonies and award winning arrangements. Grab the whole family and make some new and lasting Christmas memories with The Texas Tenors.

