Interview @ Noon: Texas Tenors return to Chuck Mathena Center this December

Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Commons right off of Stafford Drive
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Texas Tenors are returning to the Mountain State for the holiday season.

The men will be performing at the Chuck Mathena Center on Thursday, December 15th at 7 PM.

Tickets are $25.

Candace Wilson with the executive director of the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by WVVA @ Noon for ‘Chuck Mathena Monday’ and told us all about it.

More information can be found at CMCWV.org

Read a synopsis of the group below:

Emmy Award Winners and Billboard #1 Recording Artists The Texas Tenors sleigh ride into town straight from America’s Got Talent: The Champions with their heart warming and touching holiday concert “Deep in the Heart of Christmas”! From seasonal favorites like “O Holy Night” & “Joy to the World” to crowd pleaser The Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” and original hit “Bootdaddy”, JC, Marcus and John, bring a unique blend of music to the stage with thrilling harmonies and award winning arrangements. Grab the whole family and make some new and lasting Christmas memories with The Texas Tenors.

via Chuck Mathena Center

