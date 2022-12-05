Cloudy skies today will lead to rain overnight

Mainly cloudy skies are expected today. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

Isolated showers will make their way into the region this evening and rain will become more widespread overnight. Temperatures will drop down into upper 30s and low 40s tonight.

Rain will continue to fall throughout our Tuesday, and it could be heavy at times. High temperatures will climb into the 50s for most.

A front will stall across our region bringing rounds of rain to our area through Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain could fall at times which may lead to some localized flooding issues. Temperatures will stay mild with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Rain chances will lower for the end of the week, but some colder air will move in. Highs will top off in the 40s for most as we head into the weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

