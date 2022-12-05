Beaver Lion’s Club sells Christmas trees to raise money for community outreach

Beaver Lion's Club tree sale
Beaver Lion's Club tree sale(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beaver Lion’s Club is helping folks get ready for Christmas while serving their community.

Club members are currently set up in the parking lot of the Beaver Kroger selling Christmas trees. Trees begin at $65 and come in all sizes, but they say this isn’t just about Christmas decorations. Proceeds from the tree sale will go toward purchasing eyewear and eye exams for those in need in Shady Spring and Beaver.

“We like it as a Christmas event,” said Ken Scott, who is over the club’s annual tree sale. “Most of our customers are repeat customers that have been coming here for years and buying trees from us because they know it’s kind of a donation to the community.”

The Lion’s Club will be out from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily selling trees but they say get there while you can because they are selling out fast. Scott says they are willing to negotiate on the price.

The Beaver Lion’s Club is accepting members. Call 304-573-0844 to learn more.

