Two dead in Bramwell-area motor vehicle accident

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reported a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred in the area of Simmons River Rd. and Suit Rd. in Mercer County on Saturday. According to a press release, two occupants from a vehicle were extricated and transported to PCH Bluefield Emergency Department, where both succumbed to their injuries.

According to the release, deputies responded to the scene at 4:24 p.m. and found that a single vehicle had ran off the roadway into a river.

Along with Mercer County Deputies, the Bramwell Police Department, Mercer County Emergency Management, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Princeton Rescue Squad, W.Va. Dept. of Natural Resources and a range of local fire departments all responded to the scene.

The incident is being investigated by Deputy M.C. Altice, with assistance from Cpl. D.A. Calloway and Deputy N.J. Mason.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77
Hanover Train derailment
Train derailment shuts down Rt. 52
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
Wayne Adams was last seen by his family on Thanksgiving.
MISSING : McDowell County Man last seen on Thanksgiving

Latest News

“Teddy Bear Toss” at BU Women’s Basketball game helps kids in the community
“Teddy Bear Toss” at BU Women’s Basketball game helps kids in the community
Serving communities in Mullens.
Love Project makes a stop in Mullens to service the community
Wayne Adams was last seen by his family on Thanksgiving.
MISSING : McDowell County Man last seen on Thanksgiving
Wild Roots Coffee House officially opens on Mercer Street in Princeton
Wild Roots Coffee House officially opens on Mercer Street in Princeton