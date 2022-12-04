James Monroe struggles to contain Williamstown, falls in State Title game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Williamstown Yellow Jackets stung early and often.

James Monroe fumbled on its play of the game and immediately gave Williamstown a scoring opportunity.

The Mavericks would instantly bounce back. Chaz Boggs would take a pitch from Layton Dowdy and score from 25 yards out. Dowdy found Eli Allen in the endzone for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8.

The Yellow Jackets outscored the Mavericks, 22-6 the rest of the half. Maxwell Molessa gashed the Mavericks defense for a pair of long touchdown runs.

Williamstown expanded the lead in the second half and went on to win the game 52-20.

It was certainly a season to remember for James Monroe. The Mavericks earned the #1 seed in the Class-A playoffs and won their first three postseason games in convincing fashion.

This was the program’s first trip to Wheeling since 2007.

