Graham G-men advance to VHSL state championship
G-men defeat Appomattox Raiders 36-20
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a ground and pound game, the Graham G-men defeat the Appomattox Raiders 36-20 to advance to the Virginia High School League Class Two state championship.
Junior Ty’Drez Clements scored two on the ground, the defense got a safety and multiple fourth down stops while quarterback Brayden Meadows sealed the deal with his final run to make it 36-20.
Graham will play Central Woodstock Falcons at Salem Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the state championship.
