Graham G-men advance to VHSL state championship

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a ground and pound game, the Graham G-men defeat the Appomattox Raiders 36-20 to advance to the Virginia High School League Class Two state championship.

Junior Ty’Drez Clements scored two on the ground, the defense got a safety and multiple fourth down stops while quarterback Brayden Meadows sealed the deal with his final run to make it 36-20.

Graham will play Central Woodstock Falcons at Salem Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the state championship.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.