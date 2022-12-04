Dry today and tomorrow, tomorrow night brings rain for the week

Chilly tonight and tomorrow.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Today saw a chilly start to the week but we have been treated to sun and clear skies over our region. Tonight, we remain clear, but we are dipping below freezing into the mid 20s.

Clear but chilly tonight
Clear but chilly tonight

Winds will remain light and variable into tomorrow when we are back in the mid to low 40s for the day. Earlier in the day we can expect dry conditions, and we likely won’t see rain until the end of the day, but there will be a chance for some sprinkles to pop up around afternoon.

Mostly cloudy throughout the day, but rain moves in late at night.
Mostly cloudy throughout the day, but rain moves in late at night.

However, late tomorrow night rain is expected to pick back up and continue on and off throughout the entire work week. Thankfully, we can also expect some warmer temperatures as we move into Tuesday and Wednesday.

