Wild Roots Coffee House officially opens on Mercer Street in Princeton

The coffee house sells a variety of coffees in a colorful environment.
Wild Roots Coffee House officially opens on Mercer Street in Princeton
Wild Roots Coffee House officially opens on Mercer Street in Princeton
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Va. (WVVA) -A new coffee shop on Mercer Street in Princeton has officially opened its doors. Wild Roots Coffee House held its ribbon cutting celebration today (FRI), complete with free caricatures for their customers. This small business combines coffee and art by collaborating with the Pigment Sanctuary, the on-site art gallery. The owner, Angie Conrad, says people enjoy drinking their coffee while being surrounded by art – some of which is made right in front of them.

“...it’s really neat to just see and be present to a creative expression that’s happening live in front of you. So, yeah, I think that the community is appreciative of seeing people express themselves,” says Conrad.

The organic coffee house has a variety of smoothies, teas, and vegan options in addition to a collection of coffees both classic and creative.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77
Hanover Train derailment
Train derailment shuts down Rt. 52
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
FILE - The nation’s 988 hotline was established to help anyone experiencing a mental health...
National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage

Latest News

“Christmas at Bluefield” concert returns to Bluefield University
“Christmas at Bluefield” concert returns to Bluefield University
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77
Hanover Train derailment
Train derailment shuts down Rt. 52