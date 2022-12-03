Wild Roots Coffee House officially opens on Mercer Street in Princeton

PRINCETON, Va. (WVVA) -A new coffee shop on Mercer Street in Princeton has officially opened its doors. Wild Roots Coffee House held its ribbon cutting celebration today (FRI), complete with free caricatures for their customers. This small business combines coffee and art by collaborating with the Pigment Sanctuary, the on-site art gallery. The owner, Angie Conrad, says people enjoy drinking their coffee while being surrounded by art – some of which is made right in front of them.

“...it’s really neat to just see and be present to a creative expression that’s happening live in front of you. So, yeah, I think that the community is appreciative of seeing people express themselves,” says Conrad.

The organic coffee house has a variety of smoothies, teas, and vegan options in addition to a collection of coffees both classic and creative.

