“Teddy Bear Toss” at BU Women’s Basketball game helps kids in the community

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - While most basketball games discourage people from throwing stuff on the court, the Bluefield University Women’s game Saturday changed that. People from both teams were encouraged to bring a teddy bear and throw it on the court at halftime for the first annual Teddy Bear Toss. This wasn’t just for fun, however. The teddy bears went to the Union Mission to give to children in the community.

“Wow! Wasn’t that fantastic? A teddy bear toss like I’ve never seen. I think it’s over 200 that we counted so far. And everybody pitched in, and we’re so thankful for everybody that came out and participated,” says Craig Hammond, the Director of the Bluefield Union Mission.

The Director of Athletics for the University says he got the idea for the toss from a similar event at a Duke University’s Women’s Basketball game, adding that he hopes the tradition will grow every year until the “entire dome is flooded with teddy bears.”

