MISSING : McDowell County Man last seen on Thanksgiving

WAR, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police at Welch and family of Wayne Adams are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Wayne Adams was last seen by his family on November 24, 2022 at the English Bartley area near War, WV. He was wearing a tan leather jacket, flannel, a dark T-shirt and jeans.

He is 6 ft tall, slim build, and had brown eyes and brown hair.

Please contact the police at (304) 436-2101 if you have any information on Wayne’s whereabouts.

