Independence captures first state championship in convincing fashion

WHEELING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Independence was inevitable.

It would only be a matter of time before the Patriots made a game-changing play. That started week 1 against Liberty.

The Patriots led the Herbert Hoover Huskies 14-0 at the half on Friday night.

On Independence’s first drive of the second half, Judah Price broke away for a 95-yard TD run to make it 20-0. The Patriots had been in control prior to that run but Price sprinting the length of the field served as the knockout punch.

The Patriots defense was suffocating, just as it was all season long. The offensive line had another spectacular performance. That unit paved the way for 494 rushing yards.

Price accounted for 376 of those yards. That’s a new super six record as was his 95-yard TD run. Price finished with 4 TDs.

Trey Bowers completed 6/10 passes for 54 yards and did some serious damage on the ground as well. He ran for 118 yards and a pair of TDs.

Heartbreak a season ago, pure elation on Friday night.

Job finished. The Independence Patriots are state champions.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.