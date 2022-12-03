Colder and drier air returns on Sunday

High temperatures will only reach the 40s tomorrow afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tonight, drier air will move into place behind a cold front. We’ll have some breezy conditions this evening, but winds should start to die down overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s for most tonight.

Clouds will increase late tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s for most.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll hold on to mainly cloudy skies throughout the morning hours of our Sunday, and clouds will gradually decrease tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the 40s.

We'll be cold tomorrow with mainly cloudy skies for the morning and decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly cloudy skies are expected for the daytime hours on Monday, but some more rain will push in overnight. Temperatures will be more seasonable on Monday afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain will move back into the region on Monday night.(WVVA WEATHER)

Rounds of rain will continue to move across our region throughout the week. The rain could be heavy at times Monday night-Thursday so localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will warm up into the 50s and low 60s Tuesday-Thursday.

A widespread 1-3" of rain is expected next week.(WVVA WEATHER)

Colder air will make its way into the region as we head into next weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

