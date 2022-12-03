“Christmas at Bluefield” concert returns to Bluefield University

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, Bluefield University will see the return of “Christmas at Bluefield” for one night only. This popular concert will feature Christmas songs new and old, performed by a jazz band, concert band, community and college choirs, and the University’s theater ensemble.

“For as long as I’ve been here, it’s been a huge tradition for both the music department and the theater department to combine together to create a worship service to celebrate both the birth of Christ but also just the beauty of the season as a gift to the community, so it’s always been a wonderful, wonderful experience, and we’re really excited to bring it back this Saturday,” says Alandra Blume, a Collaborative Artist performing that night.

Blume added that, based on the attendance in previous years, they are expecting a packed house. The concert will be free, but seating and parking are first come, first serve.

