“Christmas at Bluefield” concert returns to Bluefield University

This free concert comes back for one night only
“Christmas at Bluefield” concert returns to Bluefield University
“Christmas at Bluefield” concert returns to Bluefield University
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, Bluefield University will see the return of “Christmas at Bluefield” for one night only. This popular concert will feature Christmas songs new and old, performed by a jazz band, concert band, community and college choirs, and the University’s theater ensemble.

“For as long as I’ve been here, it’s been a huge tradition for both the music department and the theater department to combine together to create a worship service to celebrate both the birth of Christ but also just the beauty of the season as a gift to the community, so it’s always been a wonderful, wonderful experience, and we’re really excited to bring it back this Saturday,” says Alandra Blume, a Collaborative Artist performing that night.

Blume added that, based on the attendance in previous years, they are expecting a packed house. The concert will be free, but seating and parking are first come, first serve.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77
Hanover Train derailment
Train derailment shuts down Rt. 52
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
FILE - The nation’s 988 hotline was established to help anyone experiencing a mental health...
National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage

Latest News

Wild Roots Coffee House officially opens on Mercer Street in Princeton
Wild Roots Coffee House officially opens on Mercer Street in Princeton
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77
Hanover Train derailment
Train derailment shuts down Rt. 52