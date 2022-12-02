Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests

Suspects face multiple charges including narcotics
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -Wednesday, police in Richlands were in a vehicle pursuit that led to the arrest of two individuals. The suspects’ vehicle was first seen leaving a suspected crime scene, which led to the pursuit. When the suspects drove to an area with no outlet, the driver fled on foot before being captured soon after.

“This occurred we had a report of a possible breaking and entering in progress over on Orange St. Here in town. When our officers arrived there, there was a suspect vehicle that was leaving the area. We attempted to get that... suspect vehicle to stop, although it did not and led the officers in a pursuit at that point,” says Captain Adam Crouse.

With help from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office canine team, a search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected cocaine and crystal meth as well as two firearms.

Richland Police want to emphasize that narcotic crimes like these will not go overlooked.

