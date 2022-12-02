Richlands Police “Stuff the Cruiser” for Toys for Tots

Richland Police are helping kids by filling a police car full of toys
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -With December finally here, Christmas is less than one month away, and, while some kids may be getting everything on their list, others may not be so lucky. The Richlands Police Department is helping to make sure that every child will have something to play with on Christmas. This year, they are trying to “Stuff the Cruiser” full of toys to give to children and are looking to the community to help them.

“We’ve asked the community to consider donating a new, unwrapped toy, and it’s going to be going to a good cause, children in need this Christmas season,” says Ron Holt, Chief of Police, “It was one of our lieutenants’ idea to do it. It’s been a great event. I think it’s going to be something we’re going to try to follow up on for years to come.”

If you would like to help, they will be taking toys until Friday at 5:00

