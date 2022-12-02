A cold front will bring rain back to the region tonight
Dry conditions are expected during the daytime hours with rain moving in overnight
It’s a chilly start to our day but temperatures will warm up into the 50s for most this afternoon. We’ll stay dry throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds.
An approaching cold front will bring some isolated showers to our region after sundown and more widespread rain after midnight. We’ll be windy as well with wind gusts upwards of 25-30 mph at times tonight. Low temperatures will drop down into the 40s for most.
Rain will continue to fall throughout Saturday morning, but we’ll start to dry up Saturday afternoon. Winds will stay gusty at times on Saturday coming out of the south in the morning, and then flipping out of the northwest late Saturday afternoon. Highs will climb into the 50s tomorrow afternoon, but temperatures will drop quickly Saturday evening/night as colder air filters in.
Most look to stay dry on Sunday with mainly cloudy skies. We will remain chilly with temperatures in the 40s Sunday afternoon.
Multiple storms systems look to bring us rounds of rain next week. It’s still very early, but we are keeping an eye on the potential for some wintry weather towards the end of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
