A cold front will bring rain back to the region tonight

Dry conditions are expected during the daytime hours with rain moving in overnight
Rain will move in tonight and continue throughout Saturday morning.
Rain will move in tonight and continue throughout Saturday morning.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a chilly start to our day but temperatures will warm up into the 50s for most this afternoon. We’ll stay dry throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Partly cloudy skies are expected today with temperatures climbing into the 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected today with temperatures climbing into the 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

An approaching cold front will bring some isolated showers to our region after sundown and more widespread rain after midnight. We’ll be windy as well with wind gusts upwards of 25-30 mph at times tonight. Low temperatures will drop down into the 40s for most.

Rain will move in overnight and we'll see low temperatures drop into the 40s.
Rain will move in overnight and we'll see low temperatures drop into the 40s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue to fall throughout Saturday morning, but we’ll start to dry up Saturday afternoon. Winds will stay gusty at times on Saturday coming out of the south in the morning, and then flipping out of the northwest late Saturday afternoon. Highs will climb into the 50s tomorrow afternoon, but temperatures will drop quickly Saturday evening/night as colder air filters in.

Rain will continue to fall on Saturday morning, but we'll dry up throughout the afternoon hours.
Rain will continue to fall on Saturday morning, but we'll dry up throughout the afternoon hours.(WVVA WEATHER)
Winds will flip out of the northwest Saturday afternoon bringing in some colder air Saturday...
Winds will flip out of the northwest Saturday afternoon bringing in some colder air Saturday night.(WVVA WEATHER)

Most look to stay dry on Sunday with mainly cloudy skies. We will remain chilly with temperatures in the 40s Sunday afternoon.

Most will stay dry on Sunday but rounds of rain will move through the region next week.
Most will stay dry on Sunday but rounds of rain will move through the region next week.(WVVA WEATHER)

Multiple storms systems look to bring us rounds of rain next week. It’s still very early, but we are keeping an eye on the potential for some wintry weather towards the end of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
Two of the breaking & entering suspects at vape shop in Peterstown, WV
Sheriff’s office working to identify breaking & entering suspects
This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows who...
Walmart CEO releases memo honoring victims of Chesapeake mass shooting
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
Lucy Bickey, 16
Beckley dancer continues family legacy

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Tonight we will see temperatures in the mid 20s
Clear and cold tonight, but things warm up tomorrow.
Full Forecast (12/01)
Full Forecast (12/01)
We'll stay dry today, but it'll be a cold one with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Cold air will remain in place today