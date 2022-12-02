La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says

According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Mercer County, W.Va.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Bria Gremillion and Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of shooting and killing Da’Ja Davis, 28, in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Dec. 1, was shot and killed by troopers with West Virginia State Police on Friday, Dec. 2, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane, 29, was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Mercer County, W. Va. It happened on I-77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop, police said.

Crane’s six-month-old baby, who was in the care with him at the time of the shooting, was not injured, police added.

Investigators said Crane was Davis’ apparent boyfriend. An arrest warrant was issued for him Thursday evening, they added.

RELATED: Reports of large police presence off I-77

The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday (Dec. 1) afternoon has been identified.

ORIGINAL

The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Dec. 1, was identified on Friday, Dec. 2, as Da’Ja Davis, 28, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said the shooting happened on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway around 3 p.m.

Davis was found dead in the passenger seat of a car, officials said. They added she had been shot multiple times.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camp Creek Rd. police presence
Reports of large police presence off I-77
Hanover Train derailment
Train derailment shuts down Rt. 52
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
Two of the breaking & entering suspects at vape shop in Peterstown, WV
Sheriff’s office working to identify breaking & entering suspects
This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows who...
Walmart CEO releases memo honoring victims of Chesapeake mass shooting

Latest News

Camp Creek Rd. police presence
Reports of large police presence off I-77
Hanover Train derailment
Train derailment shuts down Rt. 52
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
Richlands Police “Stuff the Cruiser” for Toys for Tots
Richlands Police “Stuff the Cruiser” for Toys for Tots