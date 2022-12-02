Approaching cold front will bring us rain tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight, we will be seeing temperatures dropping down into the mid 40s. Rain will begin before that though, Rain will start of isolated around 6 or 7 PM, and the closer we get to midnight the more widespread it will become. Winds could be a little gust at times as well coming from the south.

Tomorrow we will see rain throughout the morning hours. Widespread rain will be beginning to taper off after lunchtime. We could still see some pop-up showers after that. Temperatures tomorrow will be topping off in the low 50s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, we will see some off and on rain showers though most of us will stay dry. As we look ahead to next week though, we won’t be seeing a break from the rain for a while. Stay tuned.

