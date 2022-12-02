Approaching cold front will bring us rain tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight’s temps will be in the 40s.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight, we will be seeing temperatures dropping down into the mid 40s. Rain will begin before that though, Rain will start of isolated around 6 or 7 PM, and the closer we get to midnight the more widespread it will become. Winds could be a little gust at times as well coming from the south.

Tonight we will see temperatures dropping into the 40s.
Tonight we will see temperatures dropping into the 40s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will see rain throughout the morning hours. Widespread rain will be beginning to taper off after lunchtime. We could still see some pop-up showers after that. Temperatures tomorrow will be topping off in the low 50s.

Tomorrow we will see temperatures teaching topping off in the low 50s.
Tomorrow we will see temperatures teaching topping off in the low 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to Sunday, we will see some off and on rain showers though most of us will stay dry. As we look ahead to next week though, we won’t be seeing a break from the rain for a while. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77
Hanover Train derailment
Train derailment shuts down Rt. 52
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
Vehicle pursuit in Richlands leads to two arrests
Two of the breaking & entering suspects at vape shop in Peterstown, WV
Sheriff’s office working to identify breaking & entering suspects
This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows who...
Walmart CEO releases memo honoring victims of Chesapeake mass shooting

Latest News

Full Forecast (12/2)
Full Forecast (12/2)
Rain will move in tonight and continue throughout Saturday morning.
A cold front will bring rain back to the region tonight
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Tonight we will see temperatures in the mid 20s
Clear and cold tonight, but things warm up tomorrow.