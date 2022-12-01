WISE Center helps domestic violence victims through ‘Baskets of Hope’

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wise Women’s Center in Bluefield, West Virginia is asking for the community’s help with collecting baskets of items for domestic violence victims. The non-profit is collecting items such as feminine products, soap and one size fits all clothing. They’re collecting the items through Dec. 10.

Items can be dropped off at the Wise office at 511 Commerce Street from 10 am to 3 pm or at Saunders Staffing from 10 am to 4 pm. The organization is hoping to collect around 75 baskets to be distributed to shelters in Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.

“Domestic violence is unfortunately something that we see too often. So this is just our effort to let the women who are victims of domestic violence know that people support them and that people care and there is hope,” said WISE President, Connie Saunders.

Saunders says you if you don’t want to collect items for a basket yourself, you can write a check to the WISE center and they will shop for one on your behalf.

