School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home

About 20 students were aboard the school bus when it crashed into a house in Rockland County, New York, on Thursday. (Source: WABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple injuries were reported Thursday when a school bus crashed into a house and another vehicle in a suburb north of New York City.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, according to Ramapo Police Sgt. Andre Sanchez.

Video broadcast by television news stations and photos posted on social media showed a yellow school bus resting against a house alongside an overturned car. A path of torn up ground and broken tree limbs stretched up a hill behind the bus. The impact appeared to have crushed the engine compartment on the bus and torn away part of the home’s siding.

News reports said several children and the bus driver were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police did not immediately release details on the severity of their injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Two of the breaking & entering suspects at vape shop in Peterstown, WV
Sheriff’s office working to identify breaking & entering suspects
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Davis, Joseph
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to murder of retired teacher, receives life sentence

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdoes in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
Prince William and his wife Kate are in the US for the first time in eight years. (CNN, POOL)
William, Kate in Boston amid 'race row' at home
FILE - Lakers' star LeBron James addresses the Kyrie Irving controversy.
LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China
About 20 students were aboard the school bus when it crashed into a house in Rockland County,...
Aerial video: School bus crash in New York