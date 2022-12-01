SBA to grant loans to help two WV counties struck by floods

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -In response to the flooding this past summer, disaster loans will be available for those eligible in two West Virginian counties. These loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration can be used by nonprofit organizations in McDowell and Fayette County to recover physical damages or economic losses.

Julie Garrett: “The organizations eligible are private, nonprofit organizations, so say examples would be food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools, and colleges.”

The SBA encourages those who may be eligible to go to the SBA’s website, but also says to first go to your County Emergency Manager to see how FEMA can assist.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.