SBA to grant loans to help two WV counties struck by floods

The loans are made to help nonprofits recover from the disaster.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -In response to the flooding this past summer, disaster loans will be available for those eligible in two West Virginian counties. These loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration can be used by nonprofit organizations in McDowell and Fayette County to recover physical damages or economic losses.

Julie Garrett: “The organizations eligible are private, nonprofit organizations, so say examples would be food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools, and colleges.”

The SBA encourages those who may be eligible to go to the SBA’s website, but also says to first go to your County Emergency Manager to see how FEMA can assist.

