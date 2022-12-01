Cold air will remain in place today

It’s a windy and cold morning across our region. Winds will calm down as we head into the afternoon hours, but we’ll stay cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Mainly sunny skies are expected this morning but some more cloud cover will build in this afternoon.

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday, and we will warm up into the 50s for most Friday afternoon. Some more rain will move back into the region on Friday night and into Saturday when our next frontal system swings through.

Multiple storms systems look to bring us rounds of rain next week. It’s still very early, but we are keeping an eye on the potential for some wintry weather towards the end of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

