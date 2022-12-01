Clear and cold tonight, but things warm up tomorrow.

Tonight we are looking at cool and dry conditions once again. Clouds will start to clear up after midnight, leaving us with lows in the mid 20s overnight. We will see the winds pick up just a little tonight, mainly in the mountains. Winds could gust up to 20 miles per hour, so not super strong.

Tomorrow we will be mainly dry. Highs on Friday will be topping off in the mid to low 50s. Conditions will be sunnier during the morning hours, but we’ll see those clouds start to build in around lunchtime. After sunset, we will see some isolated showers beginning to pop up in our western parts of the area, moving to the east overnight. Rain will be more widespread after midnight, bringing us a soaking on Saturday.

Taking a look at the weekend, we will see rain both Saturday and Sunday. Most of the rain will be around on Saturday, while we might just see pop up showers on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the low 50s / upper 40s.

