Cats, dogs look for furever homes for the holidays

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Animal Shelter is looking to find furry friends good homes. Thursday marks the first day for their clear the shelter campaign. The shelter has teamed up with Bissell to lower the cost for animal adoptions.

Now through Dec. 10 dogs can be adopted for $30 and cats for $10. Those prices include the animals being spayed and neutered, all their shots as well as them being microchipped.

“Just remember they are a long term commitment. Don’t downplay them as gifts because they are a commitment for at least 10 to 15 years,” said Director, Stacey Harman.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 pm to 6 pm.

