Bluefield University Theater to perform A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical

“To me, this is the most quintessential Christmas story after the birth of Jesus in the book of Luke.”
Bluefield University Theater to perform A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical
Bluefield University Theater to perform A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield University Theater is gearing up for its performance of A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical, and actors are working hard to bring to life the redemption story that is considered by many to be a Christmas staple.

“...To me, this is the most quintessential Christmas story after... the birth of Jesus in the book of Luke. The next story that I think people remember at Christmas is the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and how Christmas changed his heart. And this is an excellent adaptation of that story,” says Charles Reese, the Artistic Director for the Bluefield University Children’s Theater.

The play will follow Dickens’ classic novella with musical performances from children, teens, and college students. While some of the actors are small, the production itself promises to be anything but.

“This is a huge show. We have a cast of about forty, I think. There’s musical numbers left and right. There’s set pieces everywhere, as you might be able to see. It’s - It’s a really big endeavor, but I think it’s going to pay off, and it’s going to be a really good show,” says Brian Fisher, the actor for Ebenezer Scrooge.

Fisher also says this will be his final performance before graduating Bluefield University but says it’s been “amazing” showing the kids how fun theater can be.

A Christmas Carol will be at Bluefield University on Thursday December 8 through Sunday, December 11. Tickets will be $12 for adults and $7 for seniors and children when purchased at the door.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Two of the breaking & entering suspects at vape shop in Peterstown, WV
Sheriff’s office working to identify breaking & entering suspects
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

SBA to grant loans to help two WV counties struck by floods
SBA to grant loans to help two WV counties struck by floods
Cox, Charles
UPDATE: Suspect found in crawl space after attempting to burglarize, murder Beaver homeowner identified as relative
The event will happen Sat. Dec. 3.
13th annual Can Jam returns to Bluefield
There is no standard test for police to find out whether someone is too high to drive quickly.
Virginia lawmakers consider allowing police to conduct roadside drug tests