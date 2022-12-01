13th annual Can Jam returns to Bluefield

The event will happen Sat. Dec. 3.
The event will happen Sat. Dec. 3.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The ‘can jam’ is an annual event to raise money for the Bluefield Union Mission. It will be held this Sat. Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Clover Club, which is located above The Railyard Restaurant in Bluefield, W.Va.

There will be live music. There will also be door prizes ranging from massages, $100 and more. Weathered Ground Brewery in Raleigh County has also made a special beer for the event, too. A portion of those sales will also go to Bluefield Union Mission.

Admission is $10 or $5 and five cans. You can show up at the door for admission.

