West Virginia author releases new book paying ohmage to grandfather

A young West Virginia author self-publishes novel.
A young West Virginia author self-publishes novel.(Storm Young)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A young author has self-published her second book about the secrets of West Virginia.

The West Virginia native is away from home, but the mountain state remains her inspiration.

Storm Young grew up in Tyler County, West Virginia. Now, she spends time in Georgia. Her husband is stationed there with the military, but West Virginia is in her imagination and in her books.

“So, I like to write my stories based in West Virginia so I’m able to step back home even when I am far away,” said Storm Young, Author, The Final Secret A West Virginia Mystery.

Young says that she has always had a passion for writing, but this book was inspired by someone she holds dear to her.

“So, I actually got my inspiration from my grandfather. We were sitting on the couch one day and he was telling me about how he writes in journals every day and I thought I would take that and run with it for a story on family secrets and a girl finding out about her grandfather’s long-lost secrets,” said Young.

Young tells us that there is a major twist at the end she is excited for people to read, so far, she has gotten several emails from readers who expressed that they weren’t expecting it.

You can buy a paperback version of Youngs book on Amazon for 13.99 or a kindle version for 3.99. Young also says her book is for mature readers ages 16 and up.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Two of the breaking & entering suspects at vape shop in Peterstown, WV
Sheriff’s office working to identify breaking & entering suspects
Zachary Hess Dawson
Update: Alderson man arrested in connection to woman’s death
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl

Latest News

A Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband will have to wait more time to...
Trial delayed for Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning husband
Davis, Joseph
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to murder of retired teacher, receives life sentence
W.Va. begins distribution of first responder med bags through Workforce Initiative and Cares Act
W.Va. begins distribution of first responder med bags through Workforce Initiative and Cares Act
Eddie Morgan Mug
POLICE: Suspect arrested in Fayette Co. shooting