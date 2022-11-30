West Virginia author releases new book paying ohmage to grandfather

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A young author has self-published her second book about the secrets of West Virginia.

The West Virginia native is away from home, but the mountain state remains her inspiration.

Storm Young grew up in Tyler County, West Virginia. Now, she spends time in Georgia. Her husband is stationed there with the military, but West Virginia is in her imagination and in her books.

“So, I like to write my stories based in West Virginia so I’m able to step back home even when I am far away,” said Storm Young, Author, The Final Secret A West Virginia Mystery.

Young says that she has always had a passion for writing, but this book was inspired by someone she holds dear to her.

“So, I actually got my inspiration from my grandfather. We were sitting on the couch one day and he was telling me about how he writes in journals every day and I thought I would take that and run with it for a story on family secrets and a girl finding out about her grandfather’s long-lost secrets,” said Young.

Young tells us that there is a major twist at the end she is excited for people to read, so far, she has gotten several emails from readers who expressed that they weren’t expecting it.

You can buy a paperback version of Youngs book on Amazon for 13.99 or a kindle version for 3.99. Young also says her book is for mature readers ages 16 and up.

