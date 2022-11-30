WBTV’s Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag’s life honored with funeral mass

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Adventurer, family man, disciple of Christ, and pilot.

WBTV’s Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag was remembered for being all of these things during a Wednesday funeral mass where family, friends, and colleagues gathered to say their final goodbyes.

In the days leading up to the service, there was another word he was regularly called – hero.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said Tayag’s last act was saving lives, keeping Sky3 off Interstate 77 when it crashed last week in south Charlotte.

Both Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in that crash.

I mean he loved flying when we flew for the first time together. You know, you could just feel it."

In the roughly 45-minute funeral mass at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Lancaster, South Carolina, Tayag’s younger years were recounted, a period that saw him enjoy camping, fishing, playing tennis, and riding his dirt bike and motorcycle.

“But Chip’s greatest love was flying,” the priest said.

Tayag was also remembered for welcoming his wife Kerry’s family as his own and cherishing his time with them.

Then, there was his smile.

“When Chip smiled, an entire room smiled with him,” according to remembrances during the service.

Tayag was a man of faith, revered for being “an instrument of love and grace for us.”

“Anyone who knew Chip knew that faith and family were the foundation of his life. He was a disciple of Jesus Christ in all that he did,” the priest said.

Tayag’s family says in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HOPE of Lancaster County.

In addition to the GoFundMe accounts, Tayag’s and Myers’ families have several charities designated to honor their lives.

