Trial delayed for Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning husband

By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband will have to wait more time to stand trial.

Natalie Cochran of Daniels was indicted in November, 2021, for the murder of her husband, Michael Cochran, in February of 2019. She is currently serving an eleven-year sentence in the federal prison at Hazelton on separate, federal charges related to her role in a Ponzi scheme involving two of her local businesses.

Cochran’s murder case with the state was originally set to go to trial in December, but was delayed until May by Judge Robert Burnside on Wednesday.

In court, the prosecution and defense listed a number of reasons for the delay, including the fact that Cochrane could not appear in court Wednesday due to a technical issue linking the federal video conferencing system. Both sides also acknowledged in court there is still a significant amount of discovery to sort through. To date, Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said the state has handed over more than two terabytes of files related to the case.

With the trial’s new date set for May 1, 2023, Cochran is expected to have a pre-trial hearing on April 19th.

