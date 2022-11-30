There is a new way to escape in Fayetteville’s Escape-A-Torium

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new game from a business opened its doors to the public, inviting them to immerse into a whole new world and it’s an escape room with a virtual reality twist.

Escape rooms and virtual reality are two things that have recently introduced themselves and become very popular and now Escape-A-Torium in Fayetteville is combining them.

“We love our physical escapes. They are our number one priority, but the virtual world and the use of virtual reality is the future and it’s fun to bring the future into our escape business. It is a novel experience for people who have never done VR before. It’s a great introduction to it and it’s super fun,” said Eric Pories, Co-Owner, Escape-A-Torium

They had their ribbon-cutting ceremony where members of the community came together to show how much of an adventure this will be for the town.

“It gives people more things to do. Especially the nightlife. There’s not really a whole lot going on after the shops close and the downtown shuts down. We’ve got the escape room and the virtual reality. Like he said it will seat four people and they have a couple of escape room options. So it’s an enhanced benefit to the town of Fayetteville and having things to do,” said Becky Sullivan, President, Fayette County Chamber of Commerce

Before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the owner played some puzzle games and gifted the winners, and I got in on the games and won two!

Pories says they have a multitude of virtual games ready to be played but the one people are most excited about is their Christmas Gift Virtual Escape Game.

They have other popular live escape games like The Feud, Secret Bunker, and Misfit Toys.

The escape room is only 27$ a person and they encourage you to book ahead.

The virtual world of escape rooms at Escape-A-Torium are open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. 7 days a week.

For more information or to book a game visit their website here Home - Escape-A-Torium Escape Adventures - Fayetteville, WV

