Students with Beckley Dance Theatre School prepare for annul Nutcracker performance

Beckley Dance Theatre School
Beckley Dance Theatre School(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students with the Beckley Dance Theatre School have been practicing all week for one of their biggest performances of the year, The Nutcracker.

Dancers took to the stage Monday for their first run-through. It was also the first time they got to try on their costumes.

WVVA talked to Audra McDonald, 16, one of the ballerinas playing the role of Clara, to see how she is enjoying the experience.

“Lucy, the other Clara, we’ve just been switching in and out and having a lot of fun,” McDonald said. “You know, I got to dance in the dress for the first time. It’s the most fun role, and I’m so glad I auditioned to be Clara. I’m just having the most fun.”

Rehearsals will continue throughout the week before the Nutcracker hits the Woodrow Wilson High School theatre stage on Friday, December 2. Performances will also be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit beckleydance.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Two of the breaking & entering suspects at vape shop in Peterstown, WV
Sheriff’s office working to identify breaking & entering suspects
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Gardner Estates
Attorney, residents speak on lot rent increase lawsuit
Wagner and three other members of his family were all indicted on capital murder charges in the...
PIKE COUNTY MASSACRE TRIAL | George Wagner IV found guilty
A young West Virginia author self-publishes novel.
West Virginia author releases new book paying homage to grandfather
A Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband will have to wait more time to...
Trial delayed for Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning husband