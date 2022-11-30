Students with Beckley Dance Theatre School prepare for annul Nutcracker performance

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students with the Beckley Dance Theatre School have been practicing all week for one of their biggest performances of the year, The Nutcracker.

Dancers took to the stage Monday for their first run-through. It was also the first time they got to try on their costumes.

WVVA talked to Audra McDonald, 16, one of the ballerinas playing the role of Clara, to see how she is enjoying the experience.

“Lucy, the other Clara, we’ve just been switching in and out and having a lot of fun,” McDonald said. “You know, I got to dance in the dress for the first time. It’s the most fun role, and I’m so glad I auditioned to be Clara. I’m just having the most fun.”

Rehearsals will continue throughout the week before the Nutcracker hits the Woodrow Wilson High School theatre stage on Friday, December 2. Performances will also be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit beckleydance.com for more information.

