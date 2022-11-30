Sheriff’s office working to identify breaking & entering suspects
If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 304-772-3911 or 681-272-0517 Ext: 1017
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Chief Deputy James Hylton and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying several individuals.
The search is following a breaking and entering incident at a local vape shop in Peterstown, WV.
According to Hylton, the break-in occurred Monday, November 28, 2022 at 1:15 am.
If anyone has any information regarding the individuals who broke into the business please call 304-772-3911 or 681-272-0517 Ext: 1017 or email: jhylton@monroecountywv.gov
