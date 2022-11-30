Sheriff’s office working to identify breaking & entering suspects

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 304-772-3911 or 681-272-0517 Ext: 1017
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Chief Deputy James Hylton and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying several individuals.

The search is following a breaking and entering incident at a local vape shop in Peterstown, WV.

According to Hylton, the break-in occurred Monday, November 28, 2022 at 1:15 am.

If anyone has any information regarding the individuals who broke into the business please call 304-772-3911 or 681-272-0517 Ext: 1017 or email: jhylton@monroecountywv.gov

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Zachary Hess Dawson
Update: Alderson man arrested in connection to woman’s death
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
Zachary Hess Dawson
Man arrested in connection to woman’s death

Latest News

Several crews continue to battle fire along Coal City Rd. in Raleigh County
Chosen Road's Hometown Christmas with special guest Emily Ann Roberts
Interview @ Noon: ‘Hometown Christmas’ with Chosen Road & Emily Ann Roberts coming to the Granada
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.29.22
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.29.22
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.28.22
Birthdays: 11.28.22