Several crews continue to battle fire along Coal City Rd. in Raleigh County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Only one lane is open along the 1900 block of Coal City Road across from the old Dollar General as crews continue to battle a structure fire in the vicinity.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch fire crews arrived on scene at 2:49am on Wednesday morning (11/30/22).

Coal City Fire, Sophia City Fire, Sophia Area Fire, Lester Volunteer Fire, Beaver Volunteer Fire, Rodell Fire are all on scene working to contain the blaze and a JanCare Ambulance is also on standby.

