Several crews continue to battle fire along Coal City Rd. in Raleigh County

(MGN)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Only one lane is open along the 1900 block of Coal City Road across from the old Dollar General as crews continue to battle a structure fire in the vicinity.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch fire crews arrived on scene at 2:49am on Wednesday morning (11/30/22).

Coal City Fire, Sophia City Fire, Sophia Area Fire, Lester Volunteer Fire, Beaver Volunteer Fire, Rodell Fire are all on scene working to contain the blaze and a JanCare Ambulance is also on standby.

As we learn more we will bring it to you.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Zachary Hess Dawson
Update: Alderson man arrested in connection to woman’s death
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
Zachary Hess Dawson
Man arrested in connection to woman’s death

Latest News

Virtual Reality Escape Room!
There is a new way to escape in Fayetteville’s Escape-A-Torium
Santa will be making an appearance!
Friday: it’s Christmas parade time in Princeton!
A variety of prints are available for sale.
In Focus: West Virginia artist’s work takes flight on In Focus
The Wade Center is renovating.
The Wade Center is renovating