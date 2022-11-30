POLICE: Suspect arrested in Fayette Co. shooting

Eddie Morgan Mug
Eddie Morgan Mug(Fayette County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - City officers with the Oak Hill Police Dept. have made an arrest in connection with the Nov. 18 shooting on Bluejay Rd. in Scarboro, W.Va.

Eddie Morgan, 35, of Bradley, was arrested late Tues. night, Nov. 29

Morgan is charged with the felony offenses of Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page here.

