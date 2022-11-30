Man sentenced for ‘horrendous crime’ against child, authorities say

Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, authorities said.
Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, authorities said.(WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina man admitted to sexually abusing a young child after the solicitor said the “horrendous crime” was caught on camera.

Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, according to WHNS.

The sexual assault was reported in December 2020. Investigators said they recovered video evidence of Cox assaulting the child. According to the solicitor, when Cox was arrested he admitted “he had struggled with an attraction to children for some time.”

Cox was sentenced to 65 years in prison and he is not eligible for parole.

“This was a horrendous crime perpetrated against a truly innocent and defenseless victim,” said Solicitor David Wagner. “We are grateful for the hard work of the Walhalla Police Department in bringing Michael Cox to justice, and grateful to the court for a sentence which ensures he will never have the opportunity to harm a child again.”

