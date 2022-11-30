Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges

Eads struck two vehicles before colliding head-on with a Summersville PD vehicle.
Eads struck two vehicles before colliding head-on with a Summersville PD vehicle.(Station)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening.

Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI.

Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving northbound in the southbound lanes of US Route 19.

He struck two vehicles before a colliding head-on with a Summersville PD vehicle.

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

The investigation is still underway.

Eads is currently awaiting arraignment in Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Two of the breaking & entering suspects at vape shop in Peterstown, WV
Sheriff’s office working to identify breaking & entering suspects
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Gardner Estates
Attorney, residents speak on lot rent increase lawsuit
Beckley Dance Theatre School
Students with Beckley Dance Theatre School prepare for annul Nutcracker performance
Judge reads out jury's verdict in George Wagner IV murder trial
PIKE COUNTY MASSACRE TRIAL | George Wagner IV found guilty
A young West Virginia author self-publishes novel.
West Virginia author releases new book paying homage to grandfather
A Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband will have to wait more time to...
Trial delayed for Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning husband