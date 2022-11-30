Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win

Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a small vacation.(North Carolina Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A couple in North Carolina turned into instant millionaires after stopping for gas while they were out shopping for Christmas gifts.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Laura Keen and her boyfriend stopped for gas over the weekend as soon as their truck’s low fuel light lit up.

While at the 7-Eleven in Kernersville, they decided to purchase some coffee and a single $30 scratch-off ticket.

Minutes later, the couple scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot and received the best Christmas gift of all – a $1 million prize.

“I was screaming,” Keen said in a press release. “He was screaming. We both were screaming. We were just in shock, just shock.”

Keen credits her big win to her truck’s low fuel light.

“We would never have won that if that gas light had not gone off,” Keen said.

As she collected her prize at the lottery headquarters Monday, she chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After taxes, she took home $426,069.

Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a small vacation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Zachary Hess Dawson
Update: Alderson man arrested in connection to woman’s death
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
Zachary Hess Dawson
Man arrested in connection to woman’s death

Latest News

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is set to be elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House...
Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead House Dems’ next generation
W.Va. begins distribution of first responder med bags through Workforce Initiative and Cares Act
W.Va. begins distribution of first responder med bags through Workforce Initiative and Cares Act
Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a couple found dead in their home in...
Married couple found dead in home; police search for suspect
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Penalty asked for doctor who spoke of 10-year-old’s abortion