Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency

(mgn)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will end Jan. 1, 2023, according to a recent proclamation signed by Gov. Jim Justice.

The proclamation will end a state of emergency first issued March 16, 2020. It provided the Governor special authority to help the state respond to and recover from the pandemic. It also allowed for use of the West Virginia National Guard to aid in the response.

Justice filed the proclamation earlier this month, Nov. 12.

