Friday: it’s Christmas parade time in Princeton!

Santa will be making an appearance!
Santa will be making an appearance!
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The annual Christmas parade is happening Fri. Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. in Princeton! City manager Mike Webb says to plan ahead for traffic and parking, because in 2021, about 10,000 came out to the parade.

The roads will close near Mercer St. around 6 p.m. Fri. There will also be a pre-parade event at 6:45 p.m. There will be a jeep club, classic cars and more making an appearance.

On Thurs. Dec. 1 starting at 4:30 p.m., there will be tables set up in Princeton at town square. Kids can write letters to Santa. There will be free hot chocolate and a singer will be singing Elvis tunes from 6-8 p.m.

Webb says they want to make sure cars don’t park along Mercer St. close to parade time so you’re asked to move your car ahead of 6 p.m. Friday.

The parade is expected to last for about two hours.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Hess Dawson
Man arrested in connection to woman’s death
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Dispatch reported a call reported the crash at 9:36 p.m. Saturday.
Two-car accident reported near Mercer Mall
Even the Grinch joined in on Saturday's ice-skating activities .
Tazewell holds tree lighting, opens ice rink
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl

Latest News

A variety of prints are available for sale.
In Focus: West Virginia artist’s work takes flight on In Focus
The Wade Center is renovating.
The Wade Center is renovating
Gardner Estates
Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents
W.Va. Del. Capito announces gubernatorial run
W.Va. Del. Capito announces gubernatorial run