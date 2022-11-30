Friday: it’s Christmas parade time in Princeton!

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The annual Christmas parade is happening Fri. Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. in Princeton! City manager Mike Webb says to plan ahead for traffic and parking, because in 2021, about 10,000 came out to the parade.

The roads will close near Mercer St. around 6 p.m. Fri. There will also be a pre-parade event at 6:45 p.m. There will be a jeep club, classic cars and more making an appearance.

On Thurs. Dec. 1 starting at 4:30 p.m., there will be tables set up in Princeton at town square. Kids can write letters to Santa. There will be free hot chocolate and a singer will be singing Elvis tunes from 6-8 p.m.

Webb says they want to make sure cars don’t park along Mercer St. close to parade time so you’re asked to move your car ahead of 6 p.m. Friday.

The parade is expected to last for about two hours.

