In Focus: West Virginia artist’s work takes flight on In Focus

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Nov. 27 edition of WVVA’s In Focus, artist Dave Glenn Alley shared stories about his artwork. He has created prints of various birds, including his signature cardinal. Alley resides in Putnam County, W.Va., and his nickname is “the Birdman of Bills Creek.”

You can purchase Alley’s artwork at Tamarack in Beckley, the RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton, and some of Alley’s prints are also available at Otter and Oak in Hinton, W.Va. Some of his work is also available in Putnam County, W.Va.

If you live outside of W.Va and would like to purchase prints, Alley says you can contact him on Facebook here.

