In Focus: West Virginia artist’s work takes flight on In Focus

Prints and postcards are available and can be shipped
A variety of prints are available for sale.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Nov. 27 edition of WVVA’s In Focus, artist Dave Glenn Alley shared stories about his artwork. He has created prints of various birds, including his signature cardinal. Alley resides in Putnam County, W.Va., and his nickname is “the Birdman of Bills Creek.”

You can purchase Alley’s artwork at Tamarack in Beckley, the RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton, and some of Alley’s prints are also available at Otter and Oak in Hinton, W.Va. Some of his work is also available in Putnam County, W.Va.

If you live outside of W.Va and would like to purchase prints, Alley says you can contact him on Facebook here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

