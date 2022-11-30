Drier and colder conditions are expected this afternoon

Rain is falling across the region this morning and could be heavy at times. We are starting off the day in the 40s and 50s, but we’ll drop into the 30s and 40s this afternoon behind a cold front. Clouds will decrease this afternoon as that cold front departs our area, but we’ll stay windy. Winds could gust upwards of 30-40 mph throughout the day.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will drop down into the teens and 20s, but it’ll feel even colder when you factor in the wind. Winds could gust upwards of 30-40 mph at times which will make it feel like the teens and single digits tonight.

Cold air will remain in place for our Thursday. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow afternoon. We will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday, and we will warm up into the 50s for most Friday afternoon. Late Friday night and into Saturday is when our next frontal system looks to bring more rain to the region.

Multiple storms systems look to bring us rounds of rain early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

