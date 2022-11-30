Clear and dry tonight, while we look to be colder tomorrow.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The cold front has passed through our area and now temperatures will drop overnight. We’re looking at clear skies through the evening with the wind still going strong. Winds tonight will be blowing up to 20 miles per hour, with gusts possibly stronger than that. Temperatures tonight will drop down into the low 20s / upper teens. Wind chill will make that feel even colder, reaching into the single digits.

Wind chill could drop into the single digits Thursday morning.
Tomorrow we are looking at variable clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be sitting in the low 40s / upper 30s. Winds will be a little strong at times through the morning, though they should die down by the afternoon.

Tomorrow we will see highs only near 40
Friday we are looking at another beautiful day, with temperatures sitting in the low 50s. Mostly sunny skies through the day, though after sun set and the closer we get to midnight, some rain will be moving in. Rain will continue on overnight, bringing us a soggy weekend.

