Update: Alderson man arrested in connection to woman’s death

Zachary Hess Dawson
Zachary Hess Dawson(Southern Regional Jail)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a criminal complaint, Zach Hess Dawson, 33, and Marissa Mann-Bennett were married.

After being obtained by law enforcement, Dawson admitted to killing Mann-Bennett. He said he hit Mann-Bennett in an argument that lasted from the night of November 24 to the morning of November 25. Dawson told police that he blacked out after striking his wife and knew he had killed her when he regained consciousness.

An officer on the scene noted that Mann-Bennett had “sustained major facial trauma,” which led to her death. Officers also found bloodied clothes at the couple’s home on Maple Avenue in Alderson, which led them to believe her clothes had been changed. The basement bathroom also appeared to be cleaned.

Dawson is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail without bond. He has several domestic battery charges against him from previous incidents, as well as sexual assault and sexual abuse charges.

Mann-Bennett’s family held a candlelight vigil for her in Alderson Monday night. They have also set up a donation fund, which can be contributed to at any Bank of Monroe branch. The money will go toward helping Mann-Bennett’s five children.

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - City officials in Alderson say a man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman on Nov. 25. Zachary Hess Dawson was arrested without incident after police say they found the victim, Marissa Mann-Bennett deceased at a home on Maple Avenue.

Mann-Bennett was first reported unresponsive at 9:03 that morning. EMS arrived on scene and contacted police who later secured the scene. Alderson’s Public Information Officer, Margaret Hambrick says the victim had children who were not home at the time.

A BOLO was later issued for Dawson’s vehicle, it was later spotted by police in Fairlea where he was arrested.

